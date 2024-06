The Ministry of Emergencies revealed information on flood situation in Kazakhstan as of June 2, 2024, 10:00 am, Kazinform News Agency reports.

63,063 flood victims have already returned their homes countrywide.

5,268 people are staying in the evacuation centers.

More than 28.2 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped out. 8.1 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials have been used.