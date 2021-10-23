631 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 50,869, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 8,750 are treated as in-patients and 42,119 as out-patients.

631 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 162 in critical condition, and 107 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 1,732 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,979 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.