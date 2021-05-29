EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:14, 29 May 2021 | GMT +6

    638 people with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29,171 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan as of May 29, 2021, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the country, 10,891 are in-patients and 19,279 are out-patients.

    Nationwide, 638 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 162 in critical condition. 108 are on artificial lung ventilation.


