638 people with severe COVID-19 under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29,171 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan as of May 29, 2021, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the country, 10,891 are in-patients and 19,279 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 638 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 162 in critical condition. 108 are on artificial lung ventilation.