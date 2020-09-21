64 COVID-19 recoveries recorded in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 64 more COVID-19 recoveries have been recorded in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Out of 64 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 9 have been recorded in Almaty city, 14 - in Shymkent city, 3 - in Aktobe region, 8 - in Atyrau region, 16 - in East Kazakhstan region, 6 - in West Kazakhstan region, 2 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Pavlodar region, and 4 – Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 101,914.