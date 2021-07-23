64 Kazakhstanis die of COVID-19 in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures of COVID-related deaths in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 64 people in Kazakhstan died of the coronavirus infection on July 21.

The biggest number of COVID-related deaths - 14 - was recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 9 COVID-19 deaths. 8 COVID-19 patients passed away in Shymkent city.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 6,119 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 516,117 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 441,437 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.