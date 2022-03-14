64 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 64 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

8 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 31 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 0 in Atyrau region, 1 in Akmola region, 7 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 0 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 12 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region.