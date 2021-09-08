64% of Almaty rgn’s population inoculated against COVID-19 so far

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A total of 699,323 people or 64% of the eligible population have been administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 581,358 or 53% - both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological office, 773,685 doses of the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 701,310 doses of the second jab have been delivered to Almaty region since the beginning of the year.

As of September 8, a total of 699,323 people or 64% of the eligible population have been administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 581,358 or 53% - both jabs in the region.

Almaty region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 45,547, of which 32,479 are symptomatic. The biggest increases in weekly COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region’s Alakolsk, Balkhashsk, Yeskeldinsk, and Karasay districts and Taldykorgan city.

The region has reported 265 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 224 symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic, growing by 0.6%. Of the daily cases, 43 have been reported in children under 14, and three cases in students.