64% of Japanese unhappy with gov’t response to rising prices: poll

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The proportion of Japanese who consider Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's response to rising prices to be inadequate came to 64.1 percent, while 28.1 percent said it is satisfactory, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday, Kyodo reports.

In a three-day nationwide telephone poll conducted from Saturday, the approval rating for the Kishida Cabinet slipped back to 56.9 percent -- having previously risen to 61.5 percent last month, its highest level since he took office in October.

Regarding Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's controversial remark last week that consumers have become more tolerant of price hikes, 77.3 percent said they felt it was inappropriate.

The disapproval rating for the Kishida Cabinet rose 5.1 percentage points to 26.9 percent. Those who consider Kuroda unfit as central bank governor reached 58.5 percent.

A total of 77.3 percent said rising prices of food and other daily necessities have affected their lives to a varying degree, with 71.1 percent saying they would take the issue into consideration when voting in the House of Councillors election expected next month.