64 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites the coronavirus2020 Telegram channel.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 2 in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 4 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,425.