64-year-old Kazakh pensioner to travel to Paris by bike

Rabbim Borashev, a resident of Mangystau region, embarked on a trip to Paris by his bike for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency learned from inaktau.kz.

The 64-year-old pensioner is a native of Beineu district. Until the retirement, he worked in the construction sector. In recent years, he found a new hobby - cycling, and he even competed in a number of cycling races.

The man says he will have to cross the territory of seven countries and cover 5,000 kilometers.

"I can say it was my dream to attend the Olympic Games. First I will go to Baku from Aktau. The representatives of the Kazakhstan Consulate General will be waiting for me there and will accompany me to the border with Georgia. This is a great support for me. Next I’ll go to Batumi to participate in the Great Steppe March project. In June, I will leave for Türkiye. I have plans to travel through Hungary, Austria, Germany and get to France,” says Rabbim Borashev.

2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11.