64-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike

Rabbim Borashev, a resident of the Mangistau region, traveled all the way from Aktau to Paris by bike to see the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. His mission is to support his compatriots, Team Kazakhstan, in the competition, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The 64-year-old pensioner undertook a journey of over 5,000 km, culminating in his arrival at the Arc de Triomphe, where he was warmly greeted by the staff of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Paris and a number of distinguished French figures.

“I can say it was my dream to attend the Olympic Games. When I was young, the likelihood of achieving this goal was minimal. However, with the passage of time and the accumulation of experience, the opportunity has now materialized, prompting the decision to pursue it. Despite the challenges posed by inclement weather, navigating the border crossing and traversing the city, I have successfully reached my destination,” cyclist said.

Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

First, he went to Baku from Aktau. Thereafter, he crossed the Georgian border, entered Türkiye in June, and continued his itinerary through Hungary, Austria, and Germany, ultimately reaching Paris.

Until the retirement, he worked in the construction sector. In recent years, he found a new hobby - cycling, and he even competed in a number of cycling races.

Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry