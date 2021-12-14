EN
    08:25, 14 December 2021 | GMT +6

    640 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 640 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.

    89 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 44 in Almaty, 63 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 10 in Aktobe region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 55 in West Kazakhstan, 134 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 72 in Pavlodar region, 78 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 949,397.


