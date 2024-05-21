64,000 Kazakhstanis work in the sphere of culture, art and archive

Kazakhstan marks today the Day of Workers of Culture and Art, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Proclaimed in November 2013, “this holiday of culture and art highlights the importance of preservation of cultural heritage, upbringing of patriotism and common cultural development of the society,” according to Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

“Culture and art carry out a crucial educative mission. A person cannot be holistic, developed and inspired without them,” Aida Balayeva says in an interview with Kazinform.

As many as 8,000 cultural facilities are operating countrywide today, employing more than 64,000 people. Last year, under the President’s instruction, their salaries were increased by 45% against 2021.

Over 700 cultural facilities have been repaired across the country in the past three years and 168 new ones have been built.

The National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage has been renewed for the first time in 11 years with 75 new elements included in it.

The honorary title of Halyk Artisi (People’s Artist) has been established for the first time in 30 years and has been awarded to eight figures of culture.

The prize “For the best works in culture and art in the field of interethnic and intercultural unity” has been introduced to honor the nationals of Kazakhstan and foreign countries for the works recognized as a valuable contribution to strengthening the intercultural and interethnic dialogue.

18 films were shot in 2023 with the state support and 19 new ones were launched.

12 Kazakh students and animation specialists underwent training at the animation studios of Ankara, Istanbul, and Krakow.