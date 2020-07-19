EN
    11:11, 19 July 2020 | GMT +6

    641 more Kazakhstanis recover from coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 641 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals over the past day is 641 including:

    48 in Nur-Sultan city,

    24 in Almaty city,

    68 in Shymkent city,

    16 in Aktobe region,

    79 in Atyrau region,

    119 in East Kazakhstan region,

    20 in Zhambyl region,

    101 in West Kazakhstan region,

    72 in Karaganda region,

    5 in Kostanay region,

    36 in Kyzylorda region,

    22 in Mangistau region,

    8 in Pavlodar region,

    23 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 43,029 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.


