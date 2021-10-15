642 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 52,928, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 9,114 are in-patients and 43,814 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 642 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 185 in critical condition, and 125 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,967 cases of and 2,232 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.