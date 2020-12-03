EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:40, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    642 daily recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 642 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of 642 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 79 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 33 – in Almaty city, 34 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Almaty region, 116 – in East Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 73 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 83 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 107 – in Pavlodar region, 75 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 118,004.


