EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 30 August 2022 | GMT +6

    645 more beat COVID-19 last day

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 645 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    346 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakh capital city, 43 in Almaty, 15 in Almaty region, 14 in Zhetysu region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 109 in Karaganda region, 19 in Ulytau region, 34 in Mangistau region, 62 in Pavlodar region, raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,356,908.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 228 new COVID-19 cases.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!