20:38, 28 November 2022 | GMT +6
65,000 get flu shots in Atyrau region
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «65,000 people got flu shots in Atyrau region,» senior expert of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Guldana Bisenbai said.
9.7% of the population of the region was vaccinated against influenza. Out of which 53,199 received free flu shots. 11,893 of them are children under 14 years old.
7 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were recorded in the new epidemiological season in Atyrau region. Mainly B type flu is reported lately.