ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 65 children were born on New Year eve in Astana.

"On December 31st in three perinatal centers 65 children were born - 30 boys and 35 girls", the press service of Astana Health Department informed Kazinform.

It was earlier told by President Nursultan Nazarbayev that Astana would become a Eurasian metropolis with population over 3 million people.