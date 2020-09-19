EN
    09:46, 19 September 2020 | GMT +6

    65 new COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 65 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 2 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,199.


