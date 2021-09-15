65% of Almaty region population gets 1st jab of anti-COVID vaccine

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 719,941 people or 65% of the population have already received the first jab of anti-COVID vaccine in Almaty region. 600,456 people (or 55%) have been fully inoculated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Since the beginning of the year Almaty region has received 807,435 doses of the first component of anti-COVID vaccines and 735,060 doses of the second component. Presently, there are 87,494 doses of the first component and 134,604 doses of the second component of the vaccines available,» the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region said in a statement.

To date, 47,540 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region. Of these, 34, 250 COVID-19 cases had symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

In the past day the region added 240 COVID-19 cases, including 190 symptomatic and 50 symptomless cases. Of these, 59 COVID-19 cases were detected among children under 14.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan in early February. Healthcare workers were the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mass vaccination for all those willing to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection kicked off on April 2, 2021.