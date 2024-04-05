65% of E Kazakhstan still covered with snow

65% of East Kazakhstan is still covered with snow, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The flood situation is being monitored, the East Kazakhstan emergencies department said in a statement.

Melting snow may increase water levels so water reservoirs are monitored for 24 hours. Resecures visit locals to explain to them what to do in a flood.

Military of military unit 68303 of Semey city is deployed in flood protection works in Altay district. 2,270 people, 732 pieces of equipment, 61 floating crafts, and 234 motor pumps are in a state of readiness if the situation worsens. Local authorities opened 153 evacuation centers to accommodate over 17,000 people.