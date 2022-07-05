65 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 65 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 65, 36 COVID-19 recoveries were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 25 in Almaty city and 4 in Karaganda region.

Since the onset of the global pandemic a total of 1,292,626 people have beat the virus nationwide.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 187 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. 234 COVID-19 patients continue to receive treatment across the country.