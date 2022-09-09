650 settlements to benefit from rural medicine modernization project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Development of the rural healthcare modernization national project will let improve medical infrastructure in 650 rural settlements over the next two years,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

As stated there, 32 district hospitals will be updated to multifaceted medical facilities.

The rural population in Kazakhstan stands at more than 7,700,000 people or 41% of the total population. More than 5,000 medical organizations provide rural medical assistance, including over 2,000 first-aid points, 790 health posts, over 1,000 outpatient clinics, 277 clinics, and 203 hospitals. There are more than 67,000 health workers, including 13,000 doctors working there.

The Minister stressed the lack of medical facilities in over 200 rural settlements. Besides, over 50% of rural medical infrastructure has worn out.

The Minister also revealed that rural regions lack some 1,000 doctors and report low dynamic examination and low availability of consulting and diagnostics services.













Photo: ortcom.kz