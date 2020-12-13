651 daily COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 651 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit numbers of daily COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in three regions such as Kostanay region – 197, North Kazakhstan region – 108, and East Kazakhstan region – 100.

Akmola region has reported 63 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Pavlodar region – 49, Nur-Sultan city – 48, Almaty city and West Kazakhstan region – 21 each, Shymkent city – 18, Atyrau region – 17, Karaganda region – 5, and Turkestan region – 4.

Kazakhstan has reported a total of 125,380 recoveries from COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.