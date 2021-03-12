653 more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 653 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of сoronavirus2020.kz reports.

114 recovered in Kazakh capital, 118 in Almaty, 76 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 75 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan, 18 in Zhambyl region, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 65 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 28 in Pavlodar region, 12 in North Kazakhstan. The number of recoveries the countrywide rose to 204,782.