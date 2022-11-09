66 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus, 6 diagnosed with COVID pneumonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, on November 8, Kazakhstan registered 47 COVID-19 cases.

Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of Kazakhstanis who tested positive for the coronavirus infection has reached 1,395,113, while 90,227 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.