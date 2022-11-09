EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:44, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    66 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus, 6 diagnosed with COVID pneumonia

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, on November 8, Kazakhstan registered 47 COVID-19 cases.

    Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of Kazakhstanis who tested positive for the coronavirus infection has reached 1,395,113, while 90,227 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!