EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 27 April 2023 | GMT +6

    66 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide – Healthcare Ministry

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before the Ministry reported about 55 coronavirus cases and one COVID-like pneumonia case.

    1,411,436 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,008 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!