66 tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 66 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

As of today, the total COVID-19 caseload in Kazakhstan stands at 108,362, including 66 fresh cases, of which 11 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 6 - in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 2 - in Akmola region, 2 - in Almaty region, 6 - in Atyrau region, 14 - in East Kazakhstan region, 1 - in Zhambyl region, 2 - in West Kazakhstan region, 3 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 - in Pavlodar region, 8 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 - in Turkestan region.