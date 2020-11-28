EN
    09:34, 28 November 2020 | GMT +6

    660 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 660 more people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, сoronavirus2020.kz website reads.

    8 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Aktobe region, 6 in Atyrau region, 195 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 23 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 48 in Mangistau region, 115vin Pavlodar region, 178 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number those recovered the countrywide rose to 116,044.

