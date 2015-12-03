67 children born in Astana on First President’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Day of First President of Kazakhstan is marked in the country on December 1.

Thus, 67 children including 30 boys, 37 girls including two twins, were born in Astana on December 1, according to the press service of the city administration office. Expectant mothers will be presented gifts and greeting cards. It is worth noting that this campaign proves the social character of the strategic course of the President aimed at increase of the people's welfare and improvement of demographic situation in the country. Note that daily in perinatal centers of Astana are born about 65-70 children. Since the beginning of the year the total birth rate in the city has increased by 4%. The birth rate was 29.78 per 1,000 people.