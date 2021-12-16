EN
    13:16, 16 December 2021

    67 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20,096 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Of the 20,096 COVID-19 patients, 3,536 are in-patients, and 16,560 are out-patients.

    They also include 294 severe patients, 89 critical patients, and 67 patients on lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.


