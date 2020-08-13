EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 13 August 2020 | GMT +6

    67 medical facilities resume routine admissions in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has been slowly resuming routine hospital admissions, especially in national specialist clinics, multipurpose hospitals and other hospitals not used as COVID-19 facilities, Kazinform reports.

    As of August 10, 2020 a total of 626 medical facilities – Health Insurance Fund providers – have resumed provision of routine medical treatment including therapy treatment, rehabilitation, aftercare, and so on.

    In the first quarter of 2020, routine admissions have increased by 80% as compared to the same period in 2019. It is said that there has been 15% and 35% rises in specialized hospital medical assistance and aftercare, respectively.

    Almaty city is said to continue resuming routine hospital admissions given the epidemic situation.


    Tags:
    Almaty COVID-19 Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!