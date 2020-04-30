EN
    10:00, 30 April 2020 | GMT +6

    67 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 09:40 April 30 Kazakhstan registered 67 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    1 of them was detected in Shymkent, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 4 in Kostanay region, 8 in West Kazakhstan, 7 in Almaty, 6 in Nur-Sultan, 17 in Aktobe region, 7 in Karaganda region, 1 in Akmola region.

    As a result the number of infected in Kazakhstan stands at 3,205.


