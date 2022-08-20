EN
    10:12, 20 August 2022

    672 more beat COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 672 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan last day, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    23 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakh capital city, 54 in Almaty, 103 in Aktobe region, 13 in Almaty region, 56 in Zhetysu region, 8 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 28 in Abai region, 200 in Karagnad region, 29 in Ulytau region, 43 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in Mangistau region, 26 in Pavlodar region, 29 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recovery rate to 1,347,699.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 898 new COVID-19 cases.
