673 Kazakhstanis brought to criminal liability in foreign countries in 2023

In 2023, 673 nationals of Kazakhstan committed crimes abroad and were brought to criminal liability, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Namely, 355 Kazakhstanis were brought to criminal liability in Russia, 89 – in Poland, 69 — in Kyrgyzstan, 25 — in South Korea, 21 — in Uzbekistan, 16 — in Georgia, 12 — in Italy, 9 — in Germany, 8 — in Belarus, 8 — in Tajikistan, 8 – in UAE, 8 - in Ukraine, 6 – in Mongolia, 5 – in China, 5 – in Latvia, 3 – in Egypt, 3 – in Saudi Arabia, 3 – in Great Britain, 3 – in Türkiye, 2 – in Armenia, 2 – in Hungary, 2 – in Hong Kong, 2 – in Czech Republic, 1 – in Australia, 1 – in Austria, 1 – in Azerbaijan, 1 – in Bulgaria, 1 – in Greece, 1 – in Spain, 1 – in Thailand, 1 – in the U.S, and 1 in France, the Prosecutor General’s Office press service says.

823 Kazakhstanis are on an interstate wanted list, and 1,543 are on an international wanted list. 55 wanted persons were extradited to Kazakhstan.