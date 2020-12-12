678 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 673 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing its total COVID-19 recovered cases to 124,729, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Kostanay region has reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 245. The second and third highest COVID-19 recovered cases have been added in East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city – 119 and 75, respectively.

Almaty city has reported 44 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Akmola region – 65, Aktobe region – 29, Atyrau region – 4, Zhambyl region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 13, Karaganda region – 3, Kyzylorda region – 3, Mangistau region – 1, Pavlodar region – 32, and North Kazakhstan region – 24.