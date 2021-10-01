68 COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 68 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 68 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 44 infections. Eight more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Two daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, two in Inderisk district, one in Isatay district, five in Kyzylkoginsk district, four in Kurmangazinsk district, one in Makatsk district, and one in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 68 daily cases, 41 are with symptoms and 27 without symptoms. 122 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

710 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 112 are being treated at the modular hospital, 55 at the second regional hospital, 39 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 87 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the coronavirus spread.