68 more tested positive for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 27 some 1,743 are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan with 108 patients staying in the hospitals, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

1,635 people are receiving treatment at home.

68 more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.

3 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical condition, and 1 is on life support.