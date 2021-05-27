682 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In total, 30,872 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the total number of COVID-19 patients under treatment, 11,724 are in-patients and 19,148 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 682 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 166 in critical condition. 100 are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has reported 1,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.