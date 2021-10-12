684 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 53,729, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 9,550 are in-patients and 44,179 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 684 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 197 in critical condition, and 128 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,499 cases of and 1,435 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.