    08:27, 24 December 2021 | GMT +6

    686 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 686 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    106 recoveries were reported in Nur-Sultan, 46 in Almaty, 60 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 47 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 34 in East Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 114 in Karaganda region, 114 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 18 in Pavlodar region, 90 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s total recoveries to 956,046.


