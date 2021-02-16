686 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 203, 259

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 686 new COVID-19-positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

53 fresh cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 107 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 72 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 49 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 85 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Zhambyl region, 47 in West Kazakhstan, 30 in Karaganda region, 71 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 37 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 203,259.