EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential election

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Central Election Commission Secretary Mukhtar Yerman announced the data on the voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential election as of 8:05pm, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the data presented by the commissions of the regions, cities of republican significance, and the capital, as of 8:05pm Astana time the voter turnout stood at 69.31%.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!