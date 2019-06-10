69.94% of voters cast their votes for Tokayev - exit poll of Molodezh RPC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Director of "Molodezh" Research and Practice Center Talgat Kaliyev revealed that according to the exit poll 69.94% of Kazakhstanis cast their votes for presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

"According to the exit poll, 3.06% of Kazakhstanis voted for Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, 4.7% - for Daniya Yespayeva, 14.96% - for Amirzhan Kossanov, 2.71% - for Toleutai Rakhimbekov, 2.63% - for Amangeldy Taspikhov, 69.94% - for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and 1.92% for Sadybek Tugel," Talgat Kaliyev told a press briefing.





In his words, the exit poll was conducted at 300 polling stations starting from 7:00 am and till 19:00 pm across the regions of Kazakhstan. Representatives of the institute polled some 12,000 voters.







Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election began across Kazakhstan at 07:00 am and ended at 20:00 pm local time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced that voters' turnout at the presidential election amounted to 77.4%.