69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn last day

Over the past 24 hours 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau region. 42 cases were recorded in Atyrau, the healthcare department reports.

33 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus, 36 are asymptomatic.

136 people recovered for the past 24 hours.

752 locals are being treated for COVID-19 at home, 110 are staying in the modular hospital, 44 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 84 in Tengiz.

As earlier reported, the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.