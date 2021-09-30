EN
    19:35, 30 September 2021 | GMT +6

    69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn last day

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    33 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus, 36 are asymptomatic.

    33 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus, 36 are asymptomatic.

    136 people recovered for the past 24 hours.

    752 locals are being treated for COVID-19 at home, 110 are staying in the modular hospital, 44 in the district infectious diseases hospitals, 84 in Tengiz.

    As earlier reported, the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
