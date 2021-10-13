EN
    09:32, 13 October 2021 | GMT +6

    693 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 53,330, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 9,285 are treated as in-patients and 44,045 as out-patients.

    693 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 187 in critical condition, and 118 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


