695,875 inoculated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan so far

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 695,875 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of April 19, 2021, Kazinform cites the official website of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Almaty city has seen the most number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 – 134,637. The least number of people being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine has been reported in Mangistau region – 12,796.

58,553 have so far been given the COVID-19 vaccine in Nur-Sultan city.



