6mln tons of cargo handled through TITR in 2023: interview with Gaidar Abdikerimov unveils growth and projections for the Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan's Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has seen remarkable growth since its 2017 inception, spanning 11,000 kilometers and handling 6 million tons annually, according to the information by the Eurasian Rail Alliance Index. Projections aim to boost throughput to 10 million tons by 2025. In 2022, cargo transportation surged 2.5 times, reaching 1.48 million tons, with 33,600 TEUs transported, up 33% from the previous year. Kazakhstani cargo exports skyrocketed 6.5 times to 891,000 tons, while transit traffic dipped 3.5% to 257,500 tons and container traffic decreased by 25% to 11,000 TEU. Kazinform News Agency correspondent sat down for an interview with Gaidar Abdikerimov, Secretary General of the Middle Corridor in Kazakhstan, to find out more about Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Could you share what is the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)?

Today, the transport list of the international transport route has acquired very important geostrategic importance in our region and the Eurasian continent. Kazakhstan and other countries of Central Asia are landlocked countries that do not have direct access to the world's oceans and seas. That is, we [Central Asia], in order to gain access to the world market, must travel through some country and get onto sea routes, and this will lead our goods to the world market. Until it happens, the guaranteed exports of the Central Asian countries will always be under threat. Because of this, from a strategic point of view, our corridor is one of the key directions today. It is very important for us, since our corridor is the first thing, of course, to ensure Kazakh exports. Secondly, it is to serve as a bridge between the countries of Southeast Asia and the countries of Europe, to unite the two regions.

Middle Corridor Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

What are the main challenges that the countries participating in the route face in its development?

The main challenge on our route is, of course, uneven traffic. The unevenness of transportation causes certain difficulties in terms of balancing rolling stock. Balancing – correctly directing empty cars, containers, ships. The main challenges could also be considered infrastructural limitations in some parts. Since our route was designed for a certain flow, which we initially considered when we built it in 2013. Now, with the change in geopolitics in the region, since 2022, many things have changed, and a lot of cargo has arrived on our route that was previously completely unconventional for us. There are certain restrictions regarding the provision of these cargoes that arrive. Natural infrastructural limitations, and for us this is a challenge that we are working with now and building up gradually. We handle it all.

What are the key advantages of TITR over other routes?

Well, everything is relative. We are a multimodal and intermodal route. That is, our route uses different modes of transport, and these different modes of transport support the operation of our corridor. There is a rail transport; there is a sea transport, and partly road transport. Well, mainly it is rail-sea. When we talk about intermodals: intermodal transportation is, of course, what we take as an example, container transportation. The advantage is that on our route, you can transport all types of cargo. On our route, you can transport it quickly in comparison to the South Ocean route, especially with the emergence of certain problems in the Red Sea; our route has become even more relevant. Our advantage is precisely in coordinated work and in three times less time for delivery of cargo to Europe.

Middle Corridor Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

What key projects and initiatives are planned in the near future for further development of TITR?

As I already said, there are definitely key countries in our corridor: like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye. With the participation and efforts of these countries, a lot of work is being done to improve the infrastructure to precisely expand capacity. This is such a big, grandiose project that in the future it will double the capacity in this area.

The Almaty bypass railway project also provides great advantages in terms of the fact that freight pressure in this region is very high. With the commissioning and completion of this project, our throughput will increase and delivery times will decrease. We also have the construction of a container house in Aktau Port. This is also a very big project. Next, if we go in the direction, then there is the construction of the second stage of the Alyat port in Baku. Baku International Trade Seaport – it is officially called, but it is known as the Alyat Port, like the settlement of the same name where it is located, 75 kilometers from the city of Baku.

Middle Corridor Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

Next, we are working to modernize the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway section. Here, too, many projects provide for the electrification of railways and provide for bringing the Marabda-Karsakhi railway section to the design level. This is also a key project. It is also a transshipment railway in Georgia, which will be put into operation this year.

Infrastructure must always develop at a faster pace. We can transport up to 6 million tons of cargo, dry cargo specifically, along our route. Exactly 6 million tons of cargo and about 111 thousand containers. This is the maximum, but we usually show 80 thousand containers to make it comfortable for everyone.

At the first stage, we want to increase from 80,000 containers to 300,000, and then even 500,000 and up to a million containers, so that our route can transport and pass. This is the key point, what we are forecasting is for 300,000, 500,000, a million, but this is in the medium and long term. Today, for 2024, the fixed forecast plan is 46,000 containers.

How does the development of TITR contribute to Kazakhstan’s goal of becoming a transport and logistics hub in Eurasia?

It [Kazakhstan] is already a transit hub today that is for sure. All the steps taken by the government of Kazakhstan to date have resulted in this. Kazakhstan has already established itself as a transit hub. We have to admit it, but there is no limit to improvement, as they say, many things need to be implemented.

One of these points is the organization of exactly those conditions that will lead to an even greater volume of traffic that will be transported through our country. The first is, of course, infrastructure. It needs to be improved, needs to be renovated, and needs to be constantly monitored and expanded. The second is the conditions. The most important thing is the transportation conditions for shippers, so that there is comfortable access to transport solutions, that is, transport services. The third is the legislative level. So that there are no skirmishes at the legislative level. It was easy to arrange transportation, easy to receive insurance payments, and so on. Fourth is the trade facilitation procedure. Trade should be simplified as much as possible, so there should be no barriers. We always make efforts in this regard. Fifth, everything must be done carefully, that is, green transportation, green economy.

Gaidar Abdikerimov, Secretary General of the Middle Corridor in Kazakhstan Photo credit: Adlet/Beremkulov

We have a clear concept for our corridor called 5C: what our shippers need. The first is speed. (…) High speed in moving goods, competition in this direction is very strong. The second is cost. The price should be stable: it should not fluctuate back and forth all the time. Third is the safety of cargo. When we say “safety,” we are talking about five components that I have mentioned. For example, the safety of the cargo itself. The second is environmental protection: our corridor is a multimodal, intermodal, green corridor.

In Kazakhstan, on our route, more than a thousand kilometers are electrified railways, that is the train is pulled by an electric bus, and there is no emissions. Further, on the territory of Azerbaijan, about 84% is also electricity. There is a 100% electrified road across the territory of Georgia. Because of this, our ports on the Caspian Sea have the status of a green port. (…) For many years, the port of Aktau, the port of Baku, and the port of Kuryk have been our green ports. This is very gratifying in terms of the fact that we can maintain European standards. They are usually the highest among us in this regard; our service level must be high. Fifth, all this must be stable, that is, everything we do we call the 5C concept.

How will the development of the TITR affect economies of the countries along the route?

Very strongly, especially for double landlocked countries in our region. For example, Uzbekistan, in order to reach the world market, that is, big water, passes through two countries, at least in transit. Kazakhstan passes through at least one country, Kyrgyzstan too. It turns out that for all these Central Asian countries, our corridor, our road, our direction is a formative system, because taking into account the geopolitical situations now, and geopolitics has a very strong influence. The dual-use cargo we produce cannot travel through countries where there are sanctions restrictions. Accordingly, in this vein, our corridor takes on a completely different, deeper meaning, which provides an opportunity for development, for a global presence in the world market.

It is also important for the diversification of the economies of the countries in our region, because keeping everything in one direction, as experience has shown, is very critical, very risky, and one cannot rely only on one direction.

Middle Corridor Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Kazinform

How do geopolitical tensions in the region affect the development of the corridor?

Any geopolitical tensions in the region affect our corridor in one way or another, all transport corridors are affected: for some the load increases, for others the directions change. The economy and trade flows will always look for reliable ways, fast ways, and cheap ways. Taking into account these parameters that we are talking about now, it, of course, influences us, and it influenced us. Our corridor was created as a quick access to a country like Türkiye.

Today, geopolitics has such an influence that we even cover European countries such as Germany, France, Austria, Hungary and others; we deliver cargo to almost all countries of the European Union. Geopolitics affects us very much: we [Kazakhstan] gained a second impetus for development precisely after the events that took place in 2022