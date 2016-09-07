6th annual Central Asian Trade Forum to be held in Almaty Sep 7-8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sixth annual CENTRAL ASIAN TRADE FORUM will be held September 7-8 at the Rixos Hotel in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The largest annual event for exporters in the region brings together leading trade experts, public opinion leaders, top business sector actors, high-level government officials, as well as representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions.



Traditionally, the Trade Forum acts as an interactive business platform where participants have an opportunity to share their experience, discuss their successes and challenges with exporting, receive advice on overcoming hurdles, and establish business contacts.



In 2016, business leaders and governmental officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as delegations from Afghanistan, India, Latvia, Lithuania, and Pakistan will participate in the Trade Forum.



The forum, organized by USAID’s Regional Economic Cooperation Project, anticipates over 400 participants in 2016 including Deputy Assistant Secretaries for South and Central Asian Affairs Angela Aggeler, and Daniel Rosenblum, Deputy Chief of Mission for U.S. Embassy Astana John Mark Pommersheim, and U.S. Ambassador to Tajikistan Elisabeth Millard.



The following topics will be discussed at the Central Asian Trade Forum VI:

Export Potential and Trade Development: Perspectives of Central Asian Countries and their Trade Partners in Central Asia

• Economic and Geopolitical Conditions for Export Potential and Trade Development in Central Asia

Entrepreneurship and Trade Development in Current Economic Environment: Business Perspectives and Insights

Doing Business in Central Asia

Development of Regional Tourism: New Trends and Opportunities

Strategies of New Business Development: Key Success Factors

Flour Export and Fortification

Development of Transportation and Logistics: New Challenges and Opportunities

Horticultural Exports from Central Asia and Export Diversification

Expanding Economic Opportunities for Women-Entrepreneurs

Trade Means Business: The Art of Sale-Learning from Masters

The Trade Forum hosts an array of annual supplementary features, such as an exhibition that features goods of participating companies, and the “The Best Exporter of the Central Asian Trade Forum” Contest . In 2016, product samples from more than 60 companies from the Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan, Latvia, Lithuania, India, and Pakistan will be presented at the exhibition.

